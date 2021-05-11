Tuesday Forecast: Pleasant and Cool

By Andrew Freiden | May 11, 2021 at 4:02 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 4:02 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lots of seasonably cool weather with no significant chance for rain the rest of the week

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs near 70. Best Weather day of the week

WEDNESDAY: Slight shower chance in Southern VA in the morning. Then Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy at times. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. Slight shower chance.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated evening shower possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A few showers late in the day. Lows near 50, highs around 70. Rain chance 40%

MONDAY: Mmostly cloudy with chance of showers and storms. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

