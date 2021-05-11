Truck sought after it was stolen from residence in New Kent County

Truck sought after it was stolen from residence in New Kent County
stolen truck (Source: New Kent County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 11, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 12:11 PM

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - According to the sheriff’s office, a truck was stolen from a residence in New Kent County.

On May 10 around 9 a.m., a 1990 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was stolen off of Old Roxbury Road.

The truck is burgundy in color, with a ‘FARM USE’ license plate, a black brush guard on the front grill and a CB antenna with a tennis ball and auxiliary lighting under the tailgate.

stolen truck
stolen truck (Source: New Kent County Sheriff's Office)
stolen truck
stolen truck (Source: New Kent County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle should contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.