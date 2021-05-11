Truck sought after it was stolen from residence in New Kent County

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - According to the sheriff’s office, a truck was stolen from a residence in New Kent County.
On May 10 around 9 a.m., a 1990 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was stolen off of Old Roxbury Road.
The truck is burgundy in color, with a ‘FARM USE’ license plate, a black brush guard on the front grill and a CB antenna with a tennis ball and auxiliary lighting under the tailgate.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle should contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.
