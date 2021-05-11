Suspect involved in Henrico shooting arrested, charged

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect involved in a shooting that took place in Henrico has been arrested and charged. The victim has also been identified.
Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 7600 block of Beth Road on May 11.
Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman dead. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Brittney J. Peyton of Hanover.
Henrico police say Benjamin A. Newton, 18, of Henrico has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting within an occupied dwelling.
Newton is being held without bond at Henrico County Jail.
According to police, this is the second incident in the area. Police said shots were fired into an occupied building 24-hours prior at a nearby apartment complex. Officials said the two incidents are unrelated.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective Noah at 501-5581.
