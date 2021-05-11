Second woman caught with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A second woman has been caught with a loaded gun at Richmond International Airport within four days after the first woman was caught.
According to the Transportation Security Administration, on May 10 a Newport News woman had a 9mm handgun at the checkpoint loaded with five bullets, one of which was chambered.
The TSA alerted airport police and confiscated the teal-colored handgun.
She was arrested and faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint the TSA says.
TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint.
Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.