Second woman caught with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport
The TSA alerted airport police and confiscated the teal-colored handgun. (Source: TSA)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 11, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 11:35 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A second woman has been caught with a loaded gun at Richmond International Airport within four days after the first woman was caught.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, on May 10 a Newport News woman had a 9mm handgun at the checkpoint loaded with five bullets, one of which was chambered.

The TSA alerted airport police and confiscated the teal-colored handgun.

She was arrested and faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint the TSA says.

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint.

Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances.

