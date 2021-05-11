Race for Virginia Governor: GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin sets priorities heading into fall election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - He’s a political newcomer campaigning as a conservative, Christian outsider.. Now Glenn Youngkin wants your support to be the next Republican Governor of Virginia.
“I’ve been trained my whole career to in fact deliver outcomes and fix broken systems and what I’m going to be handed is broken,” said Glenn Youngkin, (R) Candidate for Virginia Governor.
Youngkin just defeated six candidates for the nomination following the state’s GOP convention.
He was born in Bon Air and says the campaign centers around right to work issues, parole board concerns and reopening the state’s economy. If elected, Youngkin plans to roll back what he calls red tape restrictions.
“We also have to recognize that small business is struggling and one of the things I think we absolutely can do is explore some sort of tax holiday for small businesses to get back on their feet,” said Youngkin.
Who the Northern Virginia businessman will face this November isn’t final. A number of candidates on the democratic side are running in next month’s primary.
“But make no mistake about it we’re going to point out every step of the way the right wing extremism of Glenn Youngkin,” said Susan Swecker, Chairwomen Democratic Party of Virginia.
Democrats are already pouncing on Youngkin by linking him to former President Donald Trump. Trump endorsed Youngkin Tuesday morning in a statement, and called out opponent Terry McAuliffe by name. The former Governor of Virginia is seeking the job again.
“They want to bring their Trump-style politics here to Virginia. We’re not going to allow it. We’re going to go forward,” said Terry McAuliffe, (D) Candidate for Governor Nominee.
Meanwhile, Virginia Senator Amanda Chase wants to be governor. Today, she called the convention she lost rigged. She’s taking some time off promising more to say in the days ahead.
