Police: Juvenile in critical condition, another arrested in Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile has been critically injured after a shooting in Henrico, police say.
Henrico police responded to the report of a shooting near the 100 block of North Rose Avenue on May 11.
The juvenile male has been transported to the hospital.
Police said Tuesday night that a juvenile boy was taken into custody and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm as a juvenile.
The suspect and the victim know each other, police said. The juvenile charged was taken to Henrico’s Juvenile Detention Center.
NBC12′s Brent Solomon was told a teenage boy was inside of a home with some friends when one of them pulled out a gun. He was also told the teen does not live at the home.
The man who owns the home said his son and his friends were home but he wasn’t at the time. The homeowner said he is not sure what happened by was told the gun was fired and then left on the grill.
Anyone with information should contact the police at 501-500 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.
