Police identify woman killed in Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman was found dead after a shooting in Henrico.
Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 7600 block of Beth Road on May 11.
Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman dead.
The victim was identified as 18-year-old Brittney J. Peyton of Hanover.
According to police, this is the second incident in the area. Police said shots were fired into an occupied building 24-hours prior at a nearby apartment complex. Officials said the two incidents are unrelated.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective Noah at 501-5581.
