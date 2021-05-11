Police identify woman killed in Henrico shooting

Police identify woman killed in Henrico shooting
HENRICO SHOOTING (Source: NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 11, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 4:37 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman was found dead after a shooting in Henrico.

Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 7600 block of Beth Road on May 11.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman dead.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Brittney J. Peyton of Hanover.

According to police, this is the second incident in the area. Police said shots were fired into an occupied building 24-hours prior at a nearby apartment complex. Officials said the two incidents are unrelated.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective Noah at 501-5581.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.