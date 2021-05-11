Police identify victims found dead at Henrico apartment complex

Henrico police said a death investigation is underway at an apartment complex. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 11, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 3:53 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a death investigation is underway at an apartment complex.

Fire officials were originally called just after 6 p.m. to the Quarter Mill Apartments on May 11 after residents reported flooding from their three-story building.

Firefighters then found two people dead inside an apartment.

Police then responded to the scene to investigate.

Investigators are still classifying the incident as a death investigation.

The victims were identified as 18-year-old Aureon R. Evans of Richmond and 19-year-old Antoine M. Hill, Jr., of Henrico County.

Police said the victims knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Egan at (804) 501-4878 or Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000.

