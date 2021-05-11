Police identify victims found dead at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a death investigation is underway at an apartment complex.
Fire officials were originally called just after 6 p.m. to the Quarter Mill Apartments on May 11 after residents reported flooding from their three-story building.
Firefighters then found two people dead inside an apartment.
Police then responded to the scene to investigate.
Investigators are still classifying the incident as a death investigation.
The victims were identified as 18-year-old Aureon R. Evans of Richmond and 19-year-old Antoine M. Hill, Jr., of Henrico County.
Police said the victims knew each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Egan at (804) 501-4878 or Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000.
