News to Know for May 11: Gas shortages in Va.; Pfizer approved for kids age 12; Mostly sunny, comfortable day

Lots of seasonably cool weather with no significant chance for rain the rest of the week.
Today will be partly to mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs near 70. Best Weather day of the week.
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s northside.
The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Carolina Ave. shortly after 11 p.m. Monday night.
Once on scene, police say they found a man with several gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.
Hit by a cyberattack, the operator of a major U.S. fuel pipeline said Monday it hopes to have services mostly restored by the end of the week as the FBI and administration officials identified the culprits as a gang of criminal hackers.
The White House said in a statement late Monday that it was monitoring supply shortages in parts of the Southeast and that President Joe Biden had directed federal agencies to bring their resources to bear.
The attack could exacerbate the upward pressure on prices if it is unresolved for a period of time.
AAA forecasts gas prices in Virginia to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of all fuel to the East Coast. As of Monday night, a small number of gas stations in both Virginia and North Carolina have run out of gas.
U.S. regulators on Monday expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, offering a way to protect the nation’s adolescents before they head back to school in the fall and paving the way for them to return to more normal activities.
Most COVID-19 vaccines worldwide have been authorized for adults.
Pfizer’s vaccine is being used in multiple countries for teens as young as 16, and Canada recently became the first to expand use to 12 and up.
Pfizer is not the only company seeking to lower the age limit for its vaccine. Moderna recently said preliminary results from its study in 12- to 17-year-olds show strong protection and no serious side effects.
The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office said it is helping police in Washington D.C. search for a missing baby at a landfill.
The 2-month-old boy, Kyron Jones, was last seen on Wednesday in Northeast Washington and reported missing Friday.
The sheriff’s office said it is helping Metropolitan Police Department in the search for a missing baby at the Waste Management Landfill in Charles City County.
No child has been found at this time.
Political newcomer Glenn Youngkin is edging closer to becoming Virginia’s Republican gubernatorial nominee but is short of a majority needed to clinch victory.
More than 30,000 delegates cast ballots at a convention Saturday.
Ballot counting in the governor’s race began Monday.
After the first five rounds, Youngkin held a lead over businessman Pete Snyder. Hard-right candidate Amanda Chase was in third.
In total, there were 39 drive-thru voting sites across the commonwealth where delegates decided who will be the faces of the Republican ticket come November.
Voters ranked each candidate for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Delegates ranked candidates with one being the top choice and seven being the bottom.
About 54,000 delegates were expected to vote in Saturday’s convention.
These ballots are being counted inside the Richmond Marriott. Anderson says they will count the ballots for the attorney general’s race first.
Chesterfield police said they took a suspect into custody following a shooting that happened Monday.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police at the scene saw a vehicle that matched the suspect’s description from witnesses. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused and a chase started.
The suspect then crashed in the area of 1300 West Hundred Road and the driver was taken into custody after a short foot chase. Police said charges are pending.
Henrico County is scheduled to hold a series of walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in May.
The clinics will be held at the Richmond Raceway and will all offer the Pfizer vaccine. The final day for the mass vaccination clinic at the raceway will be on May 28.
Henrico has administered more than 150,000 doses at the raceway since January. More than 48 percent of Henrico’s residents have received at least one does and 35 percent are fully vaccinated.
For a list of vaccine clinic dates, click here.
School leaders in Hanover are set to get an update on plans for the next school year.
Hanover County Public Schools is planning on offering both in-person and virtual learning options for families to choose from.
The district will also vote on changes to the budget, which includes more money for teachers.
