$2.1 million grant recommended for Dock Street acquisition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has recommended a $2.1 million grant to help the City of Richmond and other organizations purchase riverfront property along Dock Street.
The DCR said the project is one of three projects in the state recommended for funding through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund State and Local Assistance Program.
If approved by the National Park Service approves, the grant will support the acquisition of land for public outdoor recreation. The LWCF requires a 50-50 match.
Capital Region Land Conservancy (CRLC), in partnership with The Conservation Fund, James River Association and City of Richmond, said it entered a contract to buy 5.207 acres of property along Dock Street.
