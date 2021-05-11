RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - MasterChef Live! is coming to Dominion Energy Center this fall as part of its rescheduled tour.
MasterChef Live! features contestants from culinary shows MasterChef and MasterChef Junior.
The live tour will make a stop in Richmond at the Dominion Energy center on Oct. 12.
“TCG is thrilled to bring back live entertainment so we can continue to share the fun of MasterChef Live! to audiences around the country. The addition of MASTERCHEF contestants along with MASTERCHEF JUNIOR brings great moments from both TV series to a LIVE setting. Families will enjoy watching and participating in the show as much as we have enjoyed creating it,” said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of MasterChef Live!
Tickets for the show can be purchased now on the MasterChef tour website, Dominion Energy Center’s website or on Etix.
