Man shot multiple times in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s northside.
The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Carolina Ave. shortly after 11 p.m. Monday night.
Officers in the area heard shots being fired and quickly responded.
Once on scene, police say they found a man with several gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.
