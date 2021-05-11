HCPS crowns Teacher of the Year, First-Year Teacher of the Year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two teachers in Henrico County were awarded the ‘Teacher of the Year’ award and the ‘First-Year Teacher of the Year’ award.
Eric Byers, an Earth Science teacher at Highland Springs High School, was awarded that honor Tuesday during a live stream event and surprise announcement at the school, along with a $1,000 check from Henrico Federal Credit Union.
Byers grew up in Chesterfield County and joined HCPS in 2013 as a teacher at Highland Springs.
Leeanne Ward, a first-grade teacher at Three Chopt Elementary School, was named HCPS’ First-Year Teacher of the Year.
Ward, who grew up in Hanover County, was at a Three Chopt faculty watch party when she learned she had won. Before joining the school’s staff, she was a student-teacher at David Kaechele Elementary School, and also worked at a daycare facility and did volunteer work during college to prepare her for teaching.
A finalist for the division-wide honor is chosen from each of Henrico County’s five magisterial districts.
