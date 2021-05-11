HCA Virginia hospitals honor COVID-19 patients during butterfly release

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two HCA Virginia hospitals honored COVID-19 patients during a butterfly release.
The release happened during a renewal and memorialization ceremony for employees on Tuesday.
Staff members from Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals released the butterflies.
“This year has been a difficult period to move through,” said Dana Hubbard, cardiac critical care director, who organized the event. “Being able to remember those we cared for and those we lost during this special week allows us to embrace our pain and celebrate our successes. It was a heartfelt reminder that amazing work happened here and it wasn’t all in vain.”
At Chippenham, about 50 nurses attended the event, which coincides with National Hospital Week.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.