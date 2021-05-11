Hanover school leaders to discuss Return To Learning plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Hanover are set to get an update on plans for the next school year.
Hanover County Public Schools is planning on offering both in-person and virtual learning options for families to choose from.
The district will also vote on changes to the budget, which includes more money for teachers.
The original budget that passed in February included a 2-and-a-half percent pay increase for all school employees.
But the district is set to get additional funding from the state, so if approved, the average salary for teachers will go up by about 6 percent.
All other employees would still get the 2-and-a-half percent raise.
