Driver rescued after being trapped inside pick-up truck from crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department rescued a driver after being trapped inside a pick-up truck from a crash.
At approximately 4:53 p.m. yesterday, crews responded to Hull Street just south of the Mayo Bridge for the report of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment.
Once on scene, they found a pickup truck under a footbridge leading up to the flood wall.
Engine 13 and Truck 5 were able to extricate the driver through the passenger side door.
Crews then stayed on the scene and cut the roof of the vehicle to allow room for the tow truck driver to remove the vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.