Youngkin leads after 1st round in Virginia GOP governor race

Youngkin leads after 1st round in Virginia GOP governor race
Glenn Youngkin, running for Virginia governor (Source: Glenn Youngkin Campaign)
By Associated Press | May 10, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 4:21 PM

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - Political newcomer Glenn Youngkin is leading the field after a first round of balloting from Virginia Republicans choosing a gubernatorial nominee but fell short of a majority needed to clinch victory.

More than 30,000 delegates cast ballots at a convention Saturday. Ballot counting in the governor’s race began Monday.

Under the ranked-choice voting system implemented by the party, the votes of the last-place candidate will be redistributed based on whom those delegates designated as their second choice.

The process will be repeated until a candidate gains a majority. After the first round, Youngkin held a slight lead over businessman Pete Snyder.

Hard-right candidate Amanda Chase was in third.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.