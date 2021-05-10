Youngkin becomes Virginia GOP governor candidate after Snyder concedes

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP/WWBT) - Political newcomer Glenn Youngkin will be Virginia’s Republican gubernatorial nominee after businessman Pete Snyder conceded Monday night.
Snyder posted his congratulations to Youngkin on Twitter.
Youngkin also took to Twitter to say that he was “prepared to lead, excited to serve and profoundly humbled by the trust the people have placed in me.”
More than 30,000 delegates cast ballots at a convention Saturday.
Ballot counting in the governor’s race began Monday.
Under the ranked-choice voting system implemented by the party, the votes of the last-place candidate were redistributed based on whom those delegates designated as their second choice.
The process was to be repeated until a candidate gained a majority.
After the first five rounds, Youngkin lead over Snyder. Hard-right candidate Amanda Chase was in third.
