VDOT warning trucks to stay off Route 6 during U.S. 250 closure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While a portion of U.S. 250 remains closed due to the rockslide, Virginia Department of Transportation is asking for people to follow all detours and use precaution on Route 6.
VDOT says trucks are not allowed on Route 6 and that local and state police are ticketing trucks that continue to use the route.
Lou Hatter with VDOT says they know it may add some time to the trip, but its the safest way to do it.
“It’s not the most direct route, there’s no question about that,” he said. “It’s out of the way, but the road is much better and its a legal route for through tractor trailers to take.”
VDOT says it is working with the Virginia Trucking Association to make drivers aware of the road closure and to stay off Route 6.
