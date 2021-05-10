Va. sees uptick in gas prices; summer travel may impact costs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s average gas prices have increased in the last week, and AAA says similar trends may extend into the summer months.
Virginia’s average price has increased by 3 cents, bringing the average price to $2.73 per gallon. For comparison, the average cost was $1.67/gallon this time last year.
In Richmond, average gas prices are up by 2 cents, bringing the average to $2.72 per gallon.
Nationally, the average price is higher — $2.90 per gallon — after increasing by 2 cents in the last week.
A shortage of fuel tank drivers may impact gasoline availability this summer. As demand increases in warmer months, some areas may see delivery delays for one to two days.
Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA, said there is plenty of gas in the U.S., but deliveries will need to meet demand.
“With road trips expected to be popular this summer, some summer travel destinations, like beaches or mountains, may see some pumps affected. It is important to understand this is not a market-wide impact. Gas can be found at other stations within a market,” said Dean. “The U.S. is not looking at a gas supply shortage; there is ample gasoline supply across the country.”
