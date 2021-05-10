Suspect in custody in connection to Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said they took a suspect into custody following a shooting that happened Monday.
Police were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. on May 10 to an apartment in the 2700 block of Martingale Road for the report of a woman shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police at the scene saw a vehicle that matched the suspect’s description from witnesses.
Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused and a chase started.
Police said the suspect stopped around Jefferson Davis Highway and West Hundred Road and let several passengers out before driving off.
The suspect then crashed in the area of 1300 West Hundred Road and the driver was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
Police said charges are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
