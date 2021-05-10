State vaccine coordinator: Va. won’t offer COVID-19 vaccine to those 12-15 until CDC approves

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s vaccination coordinator says the state won’t offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 to 15 years of age until the CDC recommends it.
This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization to include those in that age bracket. The EAU previously covered people 16 and older.
“While this is an exciting first step toward offering this vaccine and its protection to more than 400,000 Virginians, we must await additional federal approval before doing so. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to meet Wednesday to discuss today’s action by the FDA and make a recommendation to the CDC whether to approve using this vaccine in adolescents. Virginia would not begin offering the vaccine to those 12 and older until the CDC approves doing so,” Virginia vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said.
Avula said the state has already been making plans to begin administering the vaccine to those in the age group when the time comes.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.