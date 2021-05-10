State vaccine coordinator: Va. won’t offer COVID-19 vaccine to those 12-15 until CDC approves

“While this is an exciting first step toward offering this vaccine and its protection to more than 400,000 Virginians, we must await additional federal approval before doing so. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to meet Wednesday to discuss today’s action by the FDA and make a recommendation to the CDC whether to approve using this vaccine in adolescents. Virginia would not begin offering the vaccine to those 12 and older until the CDC approves doing so,” Virginia vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said.