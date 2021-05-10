Police search for suspects in Richmond vehicle theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection to a vehicle theft.
Police were called just before 3 p.m. on April 24 to the 1000 block of Richmond Highway.
Officials said two suspects got into an empty idling SUV in the parking lot of a gas station and drove off.
The vehicle was a silver 2005 Ford Explorer.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
