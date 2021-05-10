Police: Man robbed, assaulted by several juveniles in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department said that a man was robbed and assaulted by a group of juveniles in April.
Around 6:36 a.m. on April 26, police said eight juveniles went up to a man in the 1000 block of East Cary Street and assaulted him before taking his phone and wallet.
The group then went west on East Cary Street near 10th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
