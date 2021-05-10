Police: Henrico shooting leads to I-95 crash, backup

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say reports of a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex led to a crash on Interstate 95.
Police responded to the 4200 block of Sprenkle Lane for reports of shots fired in an occupied dwelling.
Police arrived on scene, near the Fox Rest Apartments, around 8:15 a.m. on Monday.
On I-95 in Chesterfield County, a Monday morning crash closed the southbound right shoulder. The Virginia Department of Transportation said traffic backups were approximately one mile.
A spokesperson for Henrico police stated the two incidents are connected.
This is a developing story.
