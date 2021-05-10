Nick Cannon hitting Richmond airwaves on new classic hip hop station

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comedian and actor Nick Cannon is debuting on Richmond radio’s new classic hip hop station starting Monday.
The show “Nick Cannon Radio” will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, on the newly launched classic hip hop station 99.5/102.7 FM the BOX.
A release from Radio One Richmond said the show will feature comedy and conversations with people driving pop culture.
Cannon, who has 20 years of experience as an entertainer, is currently the executive producer and host of TV series “The Masked Singer.”
Listeners can also listen to the show via 950 and 1240 on their AM dials or stream through this link.
