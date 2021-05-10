More than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases reported, 1,000 deaths confirmed in 7 days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 1,000 additional deaths in the last seven days.
The health department confirmed 5,061 new COVID-19 cases between May 3 and May 10, and the positivity rate is currently 4.3%.
The commonwealth has now reported 666,986 total COVID-19 cases and 10,902 deaths.
Since the pandemic began, more than 28,911 patients have been hospitalized. That’s an increase of 369 patients in the last week.
VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak. Since May 3, 368 outbreaks have been reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,476. More than 75,029 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak.
VDH continues to track testing: 7,181,225 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state.
The department has a website designated to locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 27,629 cases, 961 hospitalizations, 428 deaths
- Henrico: 25,234 cases, 1,053 hospitalizations, 608 deaths
- Richmond: 16,932 cases, 797 hospitalizations, 259 deaths
- Hanover: 8,026 cases, 282 hospitalizations, 155 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,851 cases, 162 hospitalizations, 84 deaths
- Goochland: 1,437 cases, 52 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
As of May 10, at least 4,019,296 people in Virginia have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, with 3,000,047 people being fully vaccinated.
The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Data is reported by the Virginia Department of Health once per day. See the full summary at this link.
As COVID-19 cases in Virginia continue to trend down and vaccine distribution continues across the state, NBC12 will only be updating this story on Mondays unless case trends increase.
