Monday Forecast: Cooler, with a few morning showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers this morning will be followed by a cool and dry stretch of weather for the mid-week.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. Rain totals around 1/10″. Then the sun breaks out midday or early afternoon. Temperatures drop into the low 60s or upper 50s by midday, then rebound into mid to upper 60s in the afternoon once the sun comes out. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the low 70s
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
