Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash-testing electric vehicles

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in Greene County is putting newly-released electric vehicles to the test to see which ones are the safest.
The Ford Mustange MACH-E earned the Top Safety Pick Award for 2021.
Each electric vehicle that is tested goes through six different crash tests to check durability along the sides and top, like regular vehicles. The Institute also tests each EV’s battery heat by looking for hot-spots, which could damage the car and hurt the driver.
“The main things we look for is electrocution risk and a fire risk, one of those you do not have in occurrence with a fuel vehicle, a gas-powered vehicle,” said Sean O’Malley, a senior coordinator with the institute.
The IIHS said, despite a higher risk of electrocution and fire, most electric vehicles are heavier than regular vehicles because of their battery, which could provide more protection in the event of an accident.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.