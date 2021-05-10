Henrico teen makes, sells candles to benefit mental health organization

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico teenager is selling candles to help benefit a mental health organization.
MindBloom, a start-up candle company created by Glen Allen High School senior Maya Mehigan, specializes in all-natural candles with essential oils that have a calming effect.
MindBloom also has a partnership with the CKG Foundation, which aims to the stigma around mental health by providing education and support.
Mehigan has sold over 1,000 candles so far with all the proceeds benefitting the foundation.
“My goal has always been to improve how teen mental health was approached in my community, both through MindBloom’s candles and my Girl Scout Gold Award project. When I founded MindBloom last spring, I created several all-natural, non-toxic aromatherapy candles made with pure essential oil and natural soy wax. MindBloom has an official partnership with CKG Foundation, a charity created to honor the memory of Richmond teen Cameron Gallagher and her passion toward overcoming the stigma of teen mental health. MindBloom’s philanthropic mission is to support teen mental health in Central Virginia,” Mehigan said.
The candle company just released three new summer scents: lilac, sea breeze and tropical twist.
To check out the online shop, click here.
