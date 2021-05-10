Henrico teen makes, sells candles to benefit mental health organization

“My goal has always been to improve how teen mental health was approached in my community, both through MindBloom’s candles and my Girl Scout Gold Award project. When I founded MindBloom last spring, I created several all-natural, non-toxic aromatherapy candles made with pure essential oil and natural soy wax. MindBloom has an official partnership with CKG Foundation, a charity created to honor the memory of Richmond teen Cameron Gallagher and her passion toward overcoming the stigma of teen mental health. MindBloom’s philanthropic mission is to support teen mental health in Central Virginia,” Mehigan said.