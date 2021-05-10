Henrico Police honor late Captain Donald Lambert with a ‘Hero’s Workout’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of Henrico police officers and county employees laced up their running shoes to honor the late Captain Donald Lambert with a ‘Hero’s Workout.’
Captain Donald L. Lambert, Jr., a 33-year veteran with the Henrico County Police Division. Police said Lambert, who served on the agency’s special operations group, was killed in late February during a hit-and-run accident. A Chesterfield man is currently waiting trail in connection to Lambert’s death.
First responders gathered at Hermitage High School for 55 minutes, the same age Captain Lambert was when he was killed, to honor his memory with the workout. Rounds of planks, sit-ups, and push-ups were done consecutively to match his uniform number and his birth date.
“We just want to honor a good man, a Christian man, and a man of great faith,” said Lt. Col. Linda Toney, Henrico Police Department. “He would have loved something like this, something that you put your best foot forward and also get a good workout.”
This ‘Hero’s Workout’ falls on the first day of National Police Memorial Week. More acts of remembrance are expected throughout law enforcement in the coming days.
