Hanover names school nurse as Support Employee of the Year

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools has named one of its school nurses as Support Employee of the Year.
Meagan Forster, a school nurse at Atlee High School, has received the special honor.
Forster has been a school nurse for 13 years and is in her fourth year with HCPS.
“I come to school each day with the same goal in mind – keep my staff and students healthy and safe,” Forster said. “By receiving this award, I feel my goal is being met, and my Atlee Raiders appreciate me! This year, COVID-19 challenged each school nurse in Hanover County to work harder than ever before. This recognition lets me know that our school division understands and appreciates the work nurses are putting in this year.”
Forster attended Bon Secours Memorial School of Nursing before getting her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Forster says the favorite part of her job is being able to help the students.
“Some school days require emergency care to be given, and other days students just need someone to hear about their latest achievement,” she said. “I love being able to help them through any physical and mental challenges so they can be in class learning to be successful.”
The school division employs over 1,000 support employees.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.