Goochland police warn of multiple vehicle thefts, break-ins

Goochland police warn of multiple vehicle thefts, break-ins
Police released photos of a vehicle that may be connected to vehicle break-ins in Goochland. (Source: Goochland County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 10, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 6:58 PM

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are advising residents to lock their doors after two subdivisions in Goochland County had vehicle break-ins on Sunday night.

Two vehicles were stolen from the northeastern area of the county and have since been recovered.

Several unlocked vehicles were rummaged through, and deputies are working to identify people of interest.

Goochland County police released this photo of a person of interest attempting to open a car door.
Goochland County police released this photo of a person of interest attempting to open a car door. (Source: Goochland County Police Department)

Goochland police remind residents to always lock vehicles, never leave keys in them and keep valuables out of sight.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.