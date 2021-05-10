Goochland police warn of multiple vehicle thefts, break-ins

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are advising residents to lock their doors after two subdivisions in Goochland County had vehicle break-ins on Sunday night.
Two vehicles were stolen from the northeastern area of the county and have since been recovered.
Several unlocked vehicles were rummaged through, and deputies are working to identify people of interest.
Goochland police remind residents to always lock vehicles, never leave keys in them and keep valuables out of sight.
