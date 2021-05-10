Free COVID-19 testing events in Richmond, Henrico for May

The percent positive is meant to help state health leaders understand how COVID-19 is spreading and if enough testing is happening. (Source: WISTV)
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 30, 2020 at 1:02 PM EST - Updated May 10 at 3:19 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a schedule of the upcoming free COVID-19 testing events for the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts in the month of May.

Thursday, May 13 from 2-4 p.m.

  • East Henrico Health Department - 1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223

Thursday, May 20 from 2-4 p.m.

  • East Henrico Health Department - 1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223

To register, go online or call the COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501. The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday except for major holidays.

Individuals will be notified of their results in 3-5 business days. If notification is not received after 5 business days, call the Test Results Hotline at (804) 486-2107 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voice messages will be returned within one business day.

