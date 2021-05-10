1 dead, 8 injured in Powhatan three-vehicle crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and eight others injured after a chain-reaction crash in Powhatan.
State police say it happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday along Route 60.
Investigators say a sedan slowed down to make a left turn and was rear-ended, causing the car to get hit by an oncoming truck.
The driver of the sedan died on the way to the hospital. Their identity has not yet been released.
A 14-year-old in the back seat was seriously hurt but is expected to survive.
Seven people inside the truck were hurt, but none seriously.
Angelina Brooks, 19, was the driver of the vehicle who initially rear-ended the sedan. She’s been charged with reckless driving.
