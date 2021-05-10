Danville announces agreement to redevelop White Mill

According to the announcement, the joint venture between the Danville Industrial Development Authority and The Alexander Company include other components, such as an easement over approximately 1.12 acres of land fronting the Dan River for the extension of the Riverwalk trail; plans to use the canal on the south side of the building as a whitewater feature; and plans to restore the covered bridge that spans the river from the north side of the White Mill building to the former Long Mill site.