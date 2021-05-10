Charles City Sheriff’s Office helping DC police search for infant at landfill

CHARLES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office said it is helping police in Washington D.C. search for a missing baby at a landfill.
The sheriff’s office said it is helping Metropolitan Police Department in the search for a missing baby at the Waste Management Landfill in Charles City County.
No child has been found at this time.
Additional information was not immediately available. NBC12 is working to learn more.
