Average annual snowfall declines in Richmond

Richmond can now expect less than 10 inches of snow per year, based on updated seasonal averages

Average annual snowfall declines in Richmond
The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades. (Source: WWBT)
By Nick Russo | May 10, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT - Updated May 10 at 11:36 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If it seems there has been less snow in recent decades in Central Virginia, it’s not your imagination.

NOAA released the new 30 year climate normal numbers earlier this month, and one of the biggest changes in the most recent update was a decline in our average annual snowfall.

The 1960s were the snowiest decade on record in RVA, and ever since then our 30 year average seasonal snowfall has been on the decline.

The new 30 year average annual snowfall (using 1991-2020) at RIC is 8.8 inches, down from an annual average of 10.3 inches from 1981-2010.

The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline ever since a very snowy decade in the 1960s.
The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline ever since a very snowy decade in the 1960s. (Source: NOAA)

Including the abnormally snowy 1960s, there was an average of 16.3 inches of snow annually from 1961 to 1990. That number dropped to an average of 11.9 inches per year when the 1960s were no longer included (1971-2000).

On the bar graph above (right hand side), you can see that the 1990s were the least snowy decade in terms of average annual snowfall in RVA in the last 100 years with only 7.5 inches on average. The 2000s had almost equally little snow (7.6 inches annually). The 2010s actually brought a slight uptick in snow on an average annual basis (11.7 inches per year).

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.