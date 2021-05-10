Average annual snowfall declines in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If it seems there has been less snow in recent decades in Central Virginia, it’s not your imagination.
NOAA released the new 30 year climate normal numbers earlier this month, and one of the biggest changes in the most recent update was a decline in our average annual snowfall.
The 1960s were the snowiest decade on record in RVA, and ever since then our 30 year average seasonal snowfall has been on the decline.
The new 30 year average annual snowfall (using 1991-2020) at RIC is 8.8 inches, down from an annual average of 10.3 inches from 1981-2010.
Including the abnormally snowy 1960s, there was an average of 16.3 inches of snow annually from 1961 to 1990. That number dropped to an average of 11.9 inches per year when the 1960s were no longer included (1971-2000).
On the bar graph above (right hand side), you can see that the 1990s were the least snowy decade in terms of average annual snowfall in RVA in the last 100 years with only 7.5 inches on average. The 2000s had almost equally little snow (7.6 inches annually). The 2010s actually brought a slight uptick in snow on an average annual basis (11.7 inches per year).
