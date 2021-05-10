AARP warns of vaccine survey scams

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - AARP is warning Virginians about fake surveys regarding COVID-19 vaccines.
A release from AARP says the phony surveys come via email and texts, and may use logos of manufacturers to make them look legitimate.
The goal, however, is to gain sensitive personal information.
There are three red flags the organization says consumers should look out for before taking a survey:
- Offering a prize for participating,
- Stating the consumer needs to respond “right away,”
- And asking for credit card or other payment information.
The organization also reminds consumers to report scams to local law enforcement.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.