UofR holds socially distant commencement ceremonies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond wrapped up a weekend of commencement ceremonies on Mother’s Day, giving many graduates the opportunity to receive their diplomas in person.
Each school held its own ceremony over the last two days with the main commencement on Sunday morning. The ceremonies were socially distant affairs, and each graduate was allowed to bring two guests.
However, if you know someone who got their diploma at UofR this weekend and you couldn’t be there, you can still view it online. Each commencement is available for streaming at commencement.richmond.edu.
