‘Tired of getting whupped’: GOP convention voters offer competing visions for a red Virginia

There were no easy answers Saturday evening for which direction Virginia Republicans have chosen to go in an election widely seen as one of the party’s first big tests of the post-Trump era. The GOP chose a convention over a primary to select its nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general after a protracted battle among leadership and isn’t expecting results until early next week because the party opted to transport all the ballots to Richmond, where they will be hand-counted in successive rounds to accommodate a complex weighting and ranking process.