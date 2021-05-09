Seven, including suspect, killed in birthday party shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A gunman opened fire during a birthday party early Sunday morning, leaving behind a horrific scene with more than half a dozen dead inside a mobile home.
“Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski.
The party was being held at a home on Preakness Way inside the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community on the east side of the city. Police say the celebration was still in full swing at 12:40 a.m. when the boyfriend of one of the victims barged in with a gun and started shooting.
“Friends, family, and children were gathered inside the trailer to celebrate when the shooting occurred,” police said.
After he finished shooting at partygoers, the suspect took his own life.
When police arrived, six people were dead and a seventh was gravely injured.
“Officers ... located multiple deceased parties,” said Lt. Jim Sokolik, a spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department.
The seventh victim later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.
The children in the trailer were not injured and are currently with relatives, police said.
As they grapple with the devastating scene, detectives are now trying to figure out why the gunman drove himself to the party with a gun and started shooting.
Niski and Mayor John Suthers both released statements on the tragedy.
Chief Niski:
“As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents. From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken. This is something you hope never happens in your own community, in the place that you call home. When these types of unspeakable acts happen, there is nothing that can be done to fully rebuild what was lost or replace those who are no longer with us. My vow to this community and to the families who have lost someone today, is that this department will do everything we can to find you the answers you deserve and be here for you with an unwavering support.”
Mayor Suthers:
“Today we find ourselves mourning the loss of lives and praying solemnly for those who were injured and those who lost family members in a senseless act of violence on Sunday morning. We think too of the emergency personnel who responded to a horrific scene and we keep them in our prayers today.”
Anyone with any information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can leave tips with Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.
The victims and suspect have not been identified at this time.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.