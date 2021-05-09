Police: Va. man arrested after reported attempt to stab Islamic Center security guard

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Virginia man has been arrested and charged after reportedly attempting to stab a security guard at a Falls Church Islamic Center.
Officers received reports of a man with a knife at the DAR Al Hijrah Islamic Center on Saturday around 3 p.m. In a Facebook post, police said a man entered the center at 3159 Row Street, tried to stab a security guard and pointed a knife at several people.
No one was injured in the reported incident. Officials say the man left before officers arrived, and posted the man’s photo online in an attempt to identify him.
On Sunday, police said 41-year-old Jonathan Lincoln of Falls Church was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and disorderly conduct in connection to the incident.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Mason District Police Station at 703-256-8035.
