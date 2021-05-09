People celebrate Mother’s Day in person amid drop in COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of families celebrated Mother’s Day in Carytown as more COVID-19 vaccines are administered and restrictions are lifted throughout Virginia.
Flora Campbell and her daughter were one of the families celebrating the day outside the house after the COVID-19 virus stopped their plans last year.
“It feels like getting back to a sense of normalcy,” Campbell said. “It’s really special because I’ve been in the house for almost a year, so being able to go out and enjoy each other on Mother’s Day is special for me.”
Campbell and her daughter made reservations for the Can Can Brasserie, a restaurant that had to close their doors during the pandemic.
“Last year, we were closed completely for Mother’s Day,” said Paul Kincaid, general manager and owner of Can Can Brasserie.
This year, Kincaid says their story is different compared to last year as they book hundreds of people for Mother’s Day reservations.
“We’ve been booked solidly for just about a week now,” he said. “It’s very promising. For the last month, it’s the first time I’ve felt like we’ve had any momentum behind us since last year.”
While many families went out for Mother’s Day, others stayed home to celebrate the day, including Armentine Tune and her 96-year-old mother, Dorothy Mae White.
“It’s wonderful because we’re very close and we do everything together, and she raised us to love one another,” Tune said.
A time filled with hope for Tune and their family as they celebrate the love of their mother all together again.
“It was hard during that time,” she said of the pandemic shutdowns. “Even though you’re close, you can’t do any activities, but you know what, we’re still here.”
