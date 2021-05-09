Henrico police serving at Texas Roadhouse to benefit local Special Olympics

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico officers will be serving tables alongside Texas Roadhouse staff next week to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia.
Officers will be taking orders and serving drinks on May 10 and May 13 from 5-8 p.m. Tip-based donations will benefit local Special Olympics programs and the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a year-round fundraiser benefitting the Special Olympics.
The “Tip-A-Cop” event will take place at the Glen Allen Texas Roadhouse at 10075 Jeb Stuart Parkway.
