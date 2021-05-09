Forecast: Pleasant & warm Sunday ahead of Monday rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nice weather ahead today with highs in the mid 70s, but a little cooler next week.
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs around 70.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Morning showers then turning partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
