Crocs donating 50,000 pairs of shoes to healthcare workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One year after Crocs donated thousands of shoes to healthcare workers, the shoe company is bringing back the initiative over a five-day span.
Starting May 10, Crocs will give away 10,000 free pairs of shoes each day for five days.
In honor of National Nurses Week, the event will start at 12 p.m. on Monday and run until May 14.
Crocs donated 860,000 pairs of shoes to frontline workers during COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020.
“Now, just one year later, there’s no better way to say thank you than by doing it all over again,” the company said on its website.
