City of Richmond to swear in new voter registrar

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is slated to swear in a newly-appointed voter registrar during a Monday ceremony.
Keith G. Balmer was appointed as Richmond’s top election official after the previous registrar, Kirk Showalter, was removed from the position.
Balmer will be administered the oath of office by the city’s circuit court clerk, Edward Jewett, during a public ceremony on Monday. He will serve as the general registrar and the director of elections.
The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Office of the General Registrar, 2134 Laburnum Avenue.
Balmer was formerly the Department of Elections’ general registrar’s liaison in Central Virginia, helping local offices and electoral boards access state resources. Richmond’s general registrar’s office handles campaign filings, city voter registrations and election coordination.
Balmer’s appointment comes after calls for Showalter’s resignation by local and state officials. Many said the Richmond office failed to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests and mishandled a COVID-19 outbreak within the city government.
