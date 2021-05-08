Wallops Island rocket launch may be visible from Richmond Saturday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A rocket launch from Wallops Island Saturday evening may be visible across Central Virginia, including metro Richmond.
NASA is launching a rocket from Eastern Virginia Saturday evening. The launch window begins at 8:02pm and lasts 40 minutes (the launch could take place at any point in that window). If NASA is unable to launch Saturday evening, they have backup launch dates through May 16. Updates on the launch status are available on the Wallops Island Twitter feed.
But right now, it seems NASA will be good to go on Saturday evening because clear skies are forecast across Virginia.
Look east at 8:02pm and you may be able to see this launch.
The rocket launch may be visible, but don’t get too excited about it. NBC12′s Andrew Freiden points out that this launch may not be as easy to see as previous launches.
The goal of the mission is to explore energy transport in space.
