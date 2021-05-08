VSP responds to I-95 tractor-trailer fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police responded to a tractor-trailer that caught fire on Interstate 95 on Friday.
Police say they responded to the vehicle fire around 10:54 p.m. on Friday, May 7. Officials say the fire, which was not caused by a crash, occurred near the 47th mile marker.
The driver was able to separate the truck from the trailer, which was carrying food products.
Video from viewer Melissa Milton shows the trailer engulfed in flames on the side of the interstate. At one point in the video, Milton says she can feel the fire’s heat as she passes the vehicle.
It is unclear what caused the fire, but police say no one was injured.
